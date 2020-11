Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt decried changes to his state’s mail-in voting laws and subsequent decisions from a court that made it difficult for allies of President Donald Trump to monitor ballot-counting now underway.



According to Laxalt, the rules were changed 90 days out of the election.

“Let me first say we believe we have a path to victory, but the Democrats have absolutely stacked the deck against us in this election,” he said.