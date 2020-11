ISIS has executed an Iraqi engineer it had kidnapped on October 25 in the western province of Anbar, local officials said.



Amir Jadaan Fahdawi was working with the United Nations after his retirement from government. He was abducted last month while supervising the reconstruction of a bridge near Rutba, west of Anbar.



Local officials said they had seen evidences published by ISIS that prove Fahdawi’s execution. However, his body is yet to be found.