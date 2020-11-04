Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 04 November 2020
Wednesday، 04 November 2020 05:36 PM

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Vienna Terrorist Attack

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack reported in Vienna on Monday, which left several people either killed or severely injured.

Reuters cited a statement by the jihadist group's Amaq News Agency as a picture and a footage showing a bearded gunman identified as "Abu Dagnah Al-Albany".

The militant group claimed that al-Albany had carried out an attack against crowds in Vienna on Monday with a pistol and machine gun before he was killed by the local police.

At least three people were killed and 15 others were injured in the terrorist attack, local authorities said, pointing out that seven of the wounded were in critical condition.
