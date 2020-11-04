SDF Fighter Assassinated in Deir ez-Zor

A fighter of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was assassinated by unknown armed men in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, a monitor revealed.



Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the SDF fighter in the village of Al-Hajjna near the Khabur River in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour,the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



"This comes as security chaos escalates in the Deir ez-Zor countryside, which is under the control of SDF," SOHR added.



Although no sides or terrorist organizations were blamed for the attack, the ISIS remains the main suspect to be behind the incident.