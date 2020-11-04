PKK Attacks Peshmerga Forces in Duhok, Casualties Reported

Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Wednesday attacked the Peshmerga Forces of Kurdistan near Amedi district of Duhok province.



Kurdistan 24 said there were casualties among the Peshmerga forces.



The attack was carried out on a Peshmerga position near Chamanke subdistrict of Amedi.



It comes after the PKK threatened to attack the Peshmerga forces in the past few days as the result of a new escalation in the region.



The group has recently exploded Kurdistan Region’s oil pipeline in Turkey and caused a halt to the oil exports, which is the main national revenue source especially during the current challenging times of economic crisis.