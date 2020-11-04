ISIS Explosives Depot Found in Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces on Wednesday discovered an explosives depot belonging to ISIS, an official said.



The location near Daquq district of Kirkuk was searched by the Iraqi forces during an operation earlier today, said Luis Khidhir, Mayor of Daquq.



At least 50 improvised explosive devices, which were prepared by ISIS for terrorist attacks, were found at the location.



A special team later removed the explosives from the site and destroyed them safely, according Khidhir.