Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 04 November 2020
Breaking
Tech experts from Israel, UAE join forces to prepare leaders of tomorrow Kurdistan halts oil exports after attack Iraq anti-riot police violently disperse sit-in in Basra Egypt, Iraq agree on oil-for-reconstruction mechanism Israeli minister says normalization deals need US president tough on Iran Britain says appalled by Iran's new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe Iran reports record high COVID death toll as travel bans go into force Flash protests turn to clashes in Iraq Iraq reports 2,658 new COVID-19 cases, 475,288 in total Netanyahu praises Trump policies ahead of election
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 04 November 2020 05:18 PM

PKK Targeted Peshmerga Forces with Roadside Bomb: Report

4

The guerrillas of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) attacked the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region on Wednesday near Amedi district of Duhok province.

According to the latest updates, the PKK detonated a roadside bomb to target the Peshmerga forces just outside Chamanke subdistrict of Amedi before opening fire at the armed forces of Kurdistan Region, Kurdistan 24 reported.

At least one Peshmerga fighter was killed and several others were injured in the attack.


The location of the roadside blast is only six kilometers far from the center of Chamanke subdistrict, which has caused panic among the residents in the area.

Related Stories
Last Modified: Wednesday، 04 November 2020 05:21 PM
Read
8

Iran Executed Seven Kurdish Inmates in October: Monitor 04 November 2020 05:33 PM

7

SDF Fighter Assassinated in Deir ez-Zor 04 November 2020 05:31 PM

6

PKK Attacks Peshmerga Forces in Duhok, Casualties Reported 04 November 2020 05:27 PM

5

ISIS Explosives Depot Found in Kirkuk 04 November 2020 05:25 PM

3

Kurdistan Council of Ministers Denounces PKK Attack on Peshmerga 04 November 2020 05:16 PM

1

COVID-19 Infections Jump to over 80,000 in Kurdistan 04 November 2020 05:10 PM

5

Top Kurdish Officials Condemn Terror Attacks in Vienna, Kabul 03 November 2020 08:04 PM

4

Governor of Erbil Flown Abroad for Treatment after Infection with COVID-19 03 November 2020 07:47 PM

Comments