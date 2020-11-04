PKK Targeted Peshmerga Forces with Roadside Bomb: Report

The guerrillas of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) attacked the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region on Wednesday near Amedi district of Duhok province.



According to the latest updates, the PKK detonated a roadside bomb to target the Peshmerga forces just outside Chamanke subdistrict of Amedi before opening fire at the armed forces of Kurdistan Region, Kurdistan 24 reported.



At least one Peshmerga fighter was killed and several others were injured in the attack.



The location of the roadside blast is only six kilometers far from the center of Chamanke subdistrict, which has caused panic among the residents in the area.