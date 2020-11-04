Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 04 November 2020
Wednesday، 04 November 2020 05:16 PM

Kurdistan Council of Ministers Denounces PKK Attack on Peshmerga

The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Region has condemned the attack on the Peshmerga forces by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters, saying it was a blatant violation.

Chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the council discussed the attack during its weekly meeting, and emphasized that attacking the Peshmerga or violating the authority of the legitimate government of Kurdistan Region, is a violation against the people of Kurdistan.

Earlier the day, PKK guerrillas attacked the Peshmerga forces in Chamanke subdistrict of Duhok province with a roadside bomb before opening fire at them. According to the latest updates, at least one Peshmerga fighter was killed and several others were injured.

“The Kurdistan Region is against brother-killing war [between Kurds]; therefore, such an attack is crossing the red line,” the KRG said in a statement.

It added that the Kurdistan Regional Government will not allow any attempt that could harm the security and stability of the region.
