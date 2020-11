Huge fire erupted on Wednesday morning in Ilam petrochemical plants, west of Iran.

According to officials, the fire was brought under control in less than an hour.



The blaze reportedly broke out in the plant’s waste-management unit and was being contained before spreading to other parts of the plant, media reports said.

No casualties were reported.



There has a series of unexplained explosions and fires in at least ten industrial plants in Iran since June.