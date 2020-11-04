COVID-19 Infections Jump to over 80,000 in Kurdistan

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 80,000 in Kurdistan after the region’s health ministry reported 962 new cases on Wednesday.



With 392 new cases within the past 24 hours, Erbil has recorded the highest number of infections among the four provinces of the Kurdistan Region.



The ministry also confirmed 28 more fatalities, raising the overall death toll to 2,560.



As of Wednesday, November 4, there are 27,155 active cases across the autonomous region while over 50,600 have recovered.