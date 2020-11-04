Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 04 November 2020
Breaking
Tech experts from Israel, UAE join forces to prepare leaders of tomorrow Kurdistan halts oil exports after attack Iraq anti-riot police violently disperse sit-in in Basra Egypt, Iraq agree on oil-for-reconstruction mechanism Israeli minister says normalization deals need US president tough on Iran Britain says appalled by Iran's new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe Iran reports record high COVID death toll as travel bans go into force Flash protests turn to clashes in Iraq Iraq reports 2,658 new COVID-19 cases, 475,288 in total Netanyahu praises Trump policies ahead of election
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 04 November 2020 04:56 PM

Aegean quake toll rises to 116 as Turkey ends search

quake

Turkey on Wednesday ended search and rescue efforts in the rubble of buildings that collapsed as a result of Friday’s strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea, after the death toll crept up to 116 in the western city of Izmir and a Greek island.

 

The quake, the deadliest to hit Turkey in nearly a decade, injured 1,035 people in Izmir and 137 were still being treated, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.


It said search and rescue efforts at 17 damaged or collapsed buildings had been completed and teams were clearing the rubble.


In addition to the 114 people killed in Turkey, two victims of the tremor were teenagers on the Greek island of Samos, authorities said.


On Tuesday, 90 hours after the quake struck, rescuers in Izmir pulled a young girl alive out of the rubble.

 

More than 2,790 tents were set up for temporary shelter and more than 10,222 beds were distributed in the area, AFAD said.


It said 22 boats had sunk and 43 others had run aground, of which 40 had been rescued, as a result of the quake.

 

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. More than 500 people were killed in a 2011 quake in the eastern city of Van, while another in January this year killed 41 people in the eastern province of Elazig.


In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.
AFAD said Friday’s earthquake had a magnitude of 6.6, with 1,855 aftershocks. The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0 and the Kandilli Observatory in Istanbul said it was 6.9.

Related Stories
Read
2

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Vienna Terrorist Attack 04 November 2020 05:36 PM

iran power plant fire

Huge blaze breaks out in petrochemical plant, west of Iran 04 November 2020 05:11 PM

idlib

Shelling in Syria rebel enclave kills 7, including children 04 November 2020 04:59 PM

trump

Trump says will go to Supreme Court to dispute election count 04 November 2020 12:41 PM

rouhani

Iran's Rouhani says U.S. policies important, not who becomes president 04 November 2020 12:32 PM

cityscape-of-dubai-united-arab-emirates-uae

UAE's flydubai to start direct Israel flights this month 04 November 2020 12:28 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia says it will consider Iranian proposal to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 04 November 2020 12:24 PM

6

Syria: Turkish, Russian Forces Conduct New Joint Patrol 03 November 2020 08:08 PM

Comments