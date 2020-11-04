Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 04 November 2020
Wednesday، 04 November 2020 12:28 PM

UAE's flydubai to start direct Israel flights this month

United Arab Emirates airline flydubai on Wednesday said it would start direct fights to Israel this month with twice daily services between Dubai and Tel Aviv.

 

The announcement comes after the Middle East states in August agreed to establish formal ties, including launching direct flights between the two countries.


Dubai state-owned flydubai will operate 14 weekly services between the UAE’s and Israel’s financial capitals from Nov 26, it said on its website.
Tickets for those flights were now on sale.

 

Dubai’s Emirates, the UAE’s biggest airline, will sell tickets on the flydubai service through a codeshare agreement between the carriers, an Emirates spokeswoman said.


UAE and Israeli citizens are able to visit each others’ country without applying for a visa before travelling as part of agreements recently signed between the two states.


Israeli airlines Israir and Arkia have advertised packages to Dubai for flights starting on Dec. 9, but say they are yet to receive final approval for the flights.

 

El Al Israel Airlines ELAL.TA, the country's biggest airline, has not advertised flights. 


The aviation industry is enduring its worst crisis after the coronavirus pandemic this year crippled most flights.


El AL and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways have recently operated flights being the two countries carrying official delegations.

