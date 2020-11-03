Syria: Turkish, Russian Forces Conduct New Joint Patrol

The Turkish and Russian forces on Monday carried out a new joint patrol in Syria's Aleppo countryside, a monitor said.



Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited its sources as reporting that "Russian forces and their Turkish counterparts conducting a joint patrol in western countryside of Ain al-Arab (Kobane) in the eastern Aleppo countryside."



"The joint patrol, which consists of eight Russian and Turkish military vehicles, set off from the village of Ashima at the Syrian-Turkish border, coinciding with the flight of two Russian helicopters," the monitor added.



It roamed Gareqali Fuqani, Qarran, Dekmdash, Khokhori, Boban and Sevtek villages, heading toward the village of Tel Sha’ir in the western countryside of Ain al-Arab (Kobane).