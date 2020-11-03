Top Kurdish Officials Condemn Terror Attacks in Vienna, Kabul

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday strongly condemned the latest terror attacks in Austria and Afghanistan.



“I condemn last night’s terror attack against civilians in Vienna. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Austria and the families of victims; and I wish a swift recovery for those wounded in the shooting,” Kurdistan president wrote on Twitter.



“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the deplorable ISIS attack against Kabul University in Afghanistan. This terror act is another reminder that the international community’s support is still needed to defeat ISIS and counter terrorism across the world,” he said in a separate tweet.



PM Barzani also condemned the attacks and reminded the world that terror is a global threat which needs a global unity to be defeated.



“I convey my solidarity to the people of Austria and Afghanistan in the wake of horrific attacks in Vienna and Kabul. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the authorities responding. Terrorism is a global threat. We must stand united against such heinous acts,” PM Barzani said.