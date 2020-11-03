Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 03 November 2020
Tuesday، 03 November 2020 07:47 PM

Governor of Erbil Flown Abroad for Treatment after Infection with COVID-19

Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi was sent abroad for medical treatment after his condition worsened with COVID-19 in the past few days, Erbil provincial council said.

Ali Rashid, head of the council, wished the governor a speedy recovery and quick return, but did not provide details on Sofi’s exact condition and the country of treatment.

Kurdistan Region is struggling with a rapid increase in the daily infections despite strict protective measures being in place for months.

As of November 3, over 78,000 infections were confirmed, with more than 2,500 deaths.
