Governor of Erbil Flown Abroad for Treatment after Infection with COVID-19

Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi was sent abroad for medical treatment after his condition worsened with COVID-19 in the past few days, Erbil provincial council said.
Ali Rashid, head of the council, wished the governor a speedy recovery and quick return, but did not provide details on Sofi’s exact condition and the country of treatment.
Kurdistan Region is struggling with a rapid increase in the daily infections despite strict protective measures being in place for months.
As of November 3, over 78,000 infections were confirmed, with more than 2,500 deaths.
