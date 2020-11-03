Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 03 November 2020
Tuesday، 03 November 2020 07:44 PM

Increasing Coronavirus Infections Force Kurdistan Parliament to Suspend Sessions

Kurdistan Region Parliament will suspend sessions due to the infection of a number of lawmakers and staffers with COVID-19.

BasNews has learned that so far more than 50 staff members and at least three lawmakers of the parliament have been infected with the virus.

The new surge of the infections requires the legislature to suspend sessions until mid-November.

However, Saman Ahmad, head of parliament’s media office, told BasNews that the committees will continue their works and will convene in smaller groups with all protective measures.
