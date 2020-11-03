Kurdistan Coronavirus Infections near 80,000: Health Ministry

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Kurdistan Region rose to just below 80,000 on Tuesday.



Kurdistan Region’s health ministry confirmed 1,235 new cases on November 3rd, saying the infection tally now stands at 79,451.



Within the past 24 hours, health authorities have also recorded 23 fatalities related to the pandemic, which raise the overall death toll to 2,532.



According to the latest updates provided by the ministry, 26,625 people are currently under treatment as active cases, while over 50,000 have recovered from the disease since the onset of the outbreak.