Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 03 November 2020
Breaking
Tech experts from Israel, UAE join forces to prepare leaders of tomorrow Kurdistan halts oil exports after attack Iraq anti-riot police violently disperse sit-in in Basra Egypt, Iraq agree on oil-for-reconstruction mechanism Israeli minister says normalization deals need US president tough on Iran Britain says appalled by Iran's new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe Iran reports record high COVID death toll as travel bans go into force Flash protests turn to clashes in Iraq Iraq reports 2,658 new COVID-19 cases, 475,288 in total Netanyahu praises Trump policies ahead of election
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 03 November 2020 07:39 PM

COVID-19 Takes over 50 Other Lives in Iraq

1
Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 50 other people across Iraq since yesterday, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll in Iraq has now spiked to 11,068 with the 51 new fatalities within the past 24 hours, the ministry further explained, adding that 2,979 new recoveries were also recorded.

During the same period, 3,595 other people were also found positive, raising the tally to 482,296.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases, at least 408,756 patients have so far recovered since February.
Related Stories
Read
5

Top Kurdish Officials Condemn Terror Attacks in Vienna, Kabul 03 November 2020 08:04 PM

4

Governor of Erbil Flown Abroad for Treatment after Infection with COVID-19 03 November 2020 07:47 PM

3

Increasing Coronavirus Infections Force Kurdistan Parliament to Suspend Sessions 03 November 2020 07:44 PM

2

Kurdistan Coronavirus Infections near 80,000: Health Ministry 03 November 2020 07:42 PM

1

Kurdistan Confirms 1,137 New Coronavirus Cases, Totaling over 72,000 02 November 2020 07:23 PM

1

Kurdistan Health Minister to Brief Parliament on COVID-19 Surge 02 November 2020 07:17 PM

1

Barzani to PKK: Don’t Exploit Our Reluctance to Enter War Between Kurds 02 November 2020 07:14 PM

B_1a795e0f-1image_story

Kurdistan halts oil exports after attack 02 November 2020 05:11 PM

Comments