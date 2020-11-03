COVID-19 Takes over 50 Other Lives in Iraq

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 50 other people across Iraq since yesterday, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.



The coronavirus death toll in Iraq has now spiked to 11,068 with the 51 new fatalities within the past 24 hours, the ministry further explained, adding that 2,979 new recoveries were also recorded.



During the same period, 3,595 other people were also found positive, raising the tally to 482,296.



Out of the total number of confirmed cases, at least 408,756 patients have so far recovered since February.