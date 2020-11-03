Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 03 November 2020
Breaking
Tech experts from Israel, UAE join forces to prepare leaders of tomorrow Kurdistan halts oil exports after attack Iraq anti-riot police violently disperse sit-in in Basra Egypt, Iraq agree on oil-for-reconstruction mechanism Israeli minister says normalization deals need US president tough on Iran Britain says appalled by Iran's new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe Iran reports record high COVID death toll as travel bans go into force Flash protests turn to clashes in Iraq Iraq reports 2,658 new COVID-19 cases, 475,288 in total Netanyahu praises Trump policies ahead of election
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 03 November 2020 05:06 PM

Volunteers want Christians to return to Mosul, where ISIS once ruled

church of al-Tahra - Mosul

Young volunteers have been clearing dust and debris from St. Thomas church in Mosul, as the Iraqi city occupied by Daesh militants seeks to sweep away the horrors of a brutal three-year rule and welcome back members of minority faiths.
The Syriac Catholic church, dating from the mid-1800s, was looted by the hard-line extremist movement after it invaded Mosul in 2014 and has been abandoned ever since. The militants were finally driven out of Iraq’s second largest city in 2017.

 

“This is a message to say ‘Come back, Mosul is not complete without you’,” said Mohammed Essam, co-founder of a local volunteer group, after a day of cleaning rubble and dirt from the floors of the church and the courtyard outside.
There are still reminders of Daesh’s occupation.
The words “Land of the Caliphate” are painted in Arabic script on one wall, a reference to the group’s ambition of carving out its own territory across the Middle East.
Until the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, about 45,000 Christians lived in Mosul, Father Raed Adel, in charge of the city’s Syriac Catholic churches, told Reuters.
Their numbers kept dwindling, and the Christians who were left fled the area when Daesh fighters took over in June, 2014.
Essam remained and witnessed atrocities committed against religious minorities by the militants

 

“We want to change the perception people in the region and beyond have about Mosul,” he explained. “We want to say that Christians belong here. That they have a rich history here.”
Since the liberation, the “Sawaed Al-Museliya” (Arms of Mosul) volunteer group has provided community services including emergency food support and raising funds for rebuilding homes belonging to the city’s poorest residents.
By clearing up the church, they want to support the local Christian community’s efforts to restore damaged properties and also reassure Christians who fled.
“Even though they left, we are committed to take care of them and of their places of worship,” Essam said.
On the other side of the city, Father Adel holds a Sunday service in Mosul’s main operating church of Bishara.

 

“Since the city was liberated from Daesh, there is a new mentality among people originally from Mosul, including Muslims. This encourages the return of Christians, even though it is a modest return. But it is a first step along a long path.”
Only about 50 Christian families have returned to live in the city so far, although more come to work or study each day, crossing from Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region where they found refuge in 2014, Father Adel said.
“Our youth are the hope of this city after it suffered so many difficulties and problems,” Father Adel said. “It was in a tunnel of darkness.”

Related Stories
Read
iraqi-protest-tableau

Baghdad square reopens a year after mass protest closure 01 November 2020 01:51 PM

229102020_2228102020_3434

Full speech of Iraqi president on Prophet Mohammad's birthday 29 October 2020 04:34 PM

800

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark one year of protests 25 October 2020 06:22 PM

05-278

Bloated public salaries at heart of Iraq’s economic woes 23 October 2020 05:11 PM

41-280-inside-Kadhimi

Iraqi PM faces outrage over security challenges 22 October 2020 04:58 PM

date farm

Yazidi Iraqi keeps tradition alive of arak-making from dates 20 October 2020 04:45 PM

Yazidi women

For Iraq’s persecuted Yazidis, return plan is fraught with risk 17 October 2020 04:59 PM

CDBFC712-CFBF-40AE-B27D-1342AA7673C9_w650_r0_s

End Of arms embargo unlikely to bring flow of weapons to Iran 16 October 2020 06:18 PM

Comments