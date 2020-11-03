Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 03 November 2020
Tuesday، 03 November 2020

Iran reports record of 8,932 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Iran reported on Tuesday a record daily total of 8,932 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall figure to 637,712 for detected infections in the Middle East’s worst-hit country, the Health Ministry said.
Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state television that 422 patients had died in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 36,160.
