Iraqi Delegation to Visit Erbil to Discuss National Census: Official

An Iraqi delegation is scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region for talks on the overdue national census, a Kurdish official revealed on Sunday.



Speaking to BasNews, Sirwan Mohammed, Director of the Kurdistan Region Statistics Office (KRSO), noted that they have made all preparations for the national census planned to be held across Iraq.



An Iraqi technical delegation will visit Erbil to discuss the matter, he said, without specifying any dates for the visit.



Earlier this month, Iraq’s Planning Minister Khalid Batal announced that Baghdad had to postpone the national census amid the coronavirus pandemic.