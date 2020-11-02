PM Barzani Lays Foundation Stone for Strategic Agricultural Project in Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday attended a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the strategic project of marketing Kurdistan wheat production.



The project, which was included in the agenda of the 9th cabinet of the KRG, is expected to take in 500,000 tones of wheat annually and strengthen Kurdistan’s food security and agricultural sector.



During a speech at the ceremony, PM Barzani reiterated his administration’s commitment to reviving agriculture and diversifying Kurdistan’s national revenue sources.



He said thousands of Kurdish villages were destroyed and its people were forcefully moved during the brutal rule of Saddam Hussein, “but we are planning to reverse it,” he said.