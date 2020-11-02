Turkey’s Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 79

The death toll from Friday’s major earthquake that rattled Turkey, has risen to 79, officials said.



While the rescue operation continues three days after the shake, the number of fatalities is expected to further rise.



On Monday, rescue crew pulled a three-year-old girl from the debris almost 65 hours after the quake.



On Friday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Izmir, the third largest city of Turkey with some 4.37 million population.