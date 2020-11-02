Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday، 02 November 2020 07:23 PM

Kurdistan Confirms 1,137 New Coronavirus Cases, Totaling over 72,000

1
Kurdistan Region’s total number of COVID-19 infections jumped to 72,216 on Monday after another 1,137 new cases were confirmed.

KRG’s health ministry said in its daily report that 524 people in Erbil, 386 in Duhok, 118 in Sulaymaniyah, 40 in Garmiyan, 37 in Halabja, and 32 in Raparrin had tested positive within the past 24 hours.

It also confirmed 26 fatalities and 513 recoveries.

The virus has so far claimed 2,509 lives across the autonomous region.

According to the latest updates, a total of 31,849 active cases remain under treatment now, while 43,858 people have already recovered.
