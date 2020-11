Kurdistan Region Health Minister Saman Barzanji has been invited to visit parliament and brief the lawmakers on the current situation pertaining to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Kurdistan Region.



The exact date for health minister’s briefing is not set yet.

The minister will meet parliament’s health committee and will explain the government’s strategy to counter the pandemic.



As of Monday, November 2, the Kurdistan Region has recorded 72,216 coronavirus cases with 2,509.