Iraq anti-riot police violently disperse sit-in in Basra

Anti-riot police in Iraq on Saturday stormed a sit-in organised by anti-government protesters in Al-Bahariya Square, in the city of Basra, Anadolu news agency reported.
The agency quoted activists and eyewitnesses as saying that anti-riot police stormed the square where the sit-in was taking place without warning and used tear gas to disperse protesters before setting their tents on fire.
