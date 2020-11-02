Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 November 2020
Monday، 02 November 2020 04:42 PM

Britain says appalled by Iran's new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Iran's decision to bring a new case against imprisoned British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is appalling and she should be returned to Britain to rejoin her family, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.


"It is appalling that Iran has begun a new case against Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and have threatened her with being returned to prison. The Iranian authorities have put an intolerable burden on Nazanin and her family," Raab said in a statement.


"I am relieved she remains on temporary release, but she needs to be returned home to her family. We continue to make this clear in the strongest terms."

