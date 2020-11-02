Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 November 2020
Monday، 02 November 2020 04:38 PM

Iran reports record high COVID death toll as travel bans go into force

Iran on Monday reported a record 440 COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle East’s worst-hit country to 35,738 as a ban on travel in and out of major cities came into force.

The government has shut schools, mosques, shops and restaurants in most of the country since early October and on Monday imposed a four-day ban on travel in and out of 25 cities, including Tehran, state TV reported.

Iranian state media said that the government will make a decision on a complete, two-week lockdown in the capital. It did not elaborate.
