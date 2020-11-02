Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 November 2020
Monday، 02 November 2020 11:32 AM

Iran begins annual air force drill with drones, fighter jets

Iranian MiG-29 fighter jet
Iran’s air force began an annual drill Monday, state television reported, with its aging fleet of US- and Russian-made jet fighters taking part alongside locally made drones and other aircraft.
The drill will see forces from eight air bases take part over two days in exercises that include missile firing and mid-air refueling.
This is the second drill Iran has held since a decade-long UN arms embargo on Iran that barred it from purchasing foreign weapons like tanks and fighter jets expired earlier in October.
Iran reportedly is interested in purchasing new aircrafts, as it still flies US F-14 Tomcats alongside F-4s and F-5s dating back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The embargo expired as planned under historic 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, despite objections from the United States, which unilaterally withdrew from the accord under President Donald Trump.
