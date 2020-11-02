Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 November 2020
Iraq reports 2,658 new COVID-19 cases, 475,288 in total Netanyahu praises Trump policies ahead of election Iraq, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations Iraq reports 2,878 new COVID-19 cases Kurdistan's president, PM welcome German decision to keep forces in Iraq Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey, bringing deaths and floods US slams Iran for ‘smuggling’ envoy into Yemen Iran moves detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert back to Tehran prison 2 British women forced to undergo intimate medical examinations in Qatar airport Iraq struggling to contain Covid-19 crisis amid crumbling health system
Monday، 02 November 2020 12:33 AM

Netanyahu praises Trump policies ahead of election

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised President Donald Trump's Mideast policies, even as he avoided openly taking sides ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

 

The premier told reporters that U.S. bipartisan support has been "one of the foundations of the American-Israeli alliance." He then went on to say "that alliance has never been stronger" and praised a slew of steps taken by Trump in favor of Israel.

 

He noted the tough U.S. stance toward Iran, recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital, recognition of Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, the tolerant approach toward Israeli settlements and the recent diplomatic pacts between Israel and three Arab countries - Bahrain, the UAE and Sudan.


"I can only hope that this policy that brings, that isolates Iran and brings the fruits of peace, peace grounded in reality to the people of Israel, to the Arab peoples of the region, I can only hope that this policy will continue in the coming years," Netanyahu said.

