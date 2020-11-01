Kurdistan’s Coronavirus Caseload Exceeds 77,000

Kurdistan Region’s confirmed coronavirus caseload surpassed 77,000 after the region’s health ministry reported 1,054 new cases on Sunday.



The ministry stated in its Sunday report that 398 people in Erbil, 384 in Duhok, 202 in Sulaymaniyah, 41 in Garmiyan, 16 in Raparrin, and 13 in Halabja had tested positive in the past 24 hours.



Twenty-eight patients also died due to the pandemic, brining the overall death toll to 2,483.



Out of the total number of infections, 43,345 have so far recovered, while 31,251 remain under treatment as active cases, the ministry added.