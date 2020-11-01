Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 November 2020
Breaking
Iraq, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations Iraq reports 2,878 new COVID-19 cases Kurdistan's president, PM welcome German decision to keep forces in Iraq Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey, bringing deaths and floods US slams Iran for ‘smuggling’ envoy into Yemen Iran moves detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert back to Tehran prison 2 British women forced to undergo intimate medical examinations in Qatar airport Iraq struggling to contain Covid-19 crisis amid crumbling health system Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill at least 35 people US Sells Petroleum Seized From 4 Iranian Ships, Imposes Petrochemical Sanctions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 01 November 2020 05:23 PM

Kurdistan’s Coronavirus Caseload Exceeds 77,000

6
Kurdistan Region’s confirmed coronavirus caseload surpassed 77,000 after the region’s health ministry reported 1,054 new cases on Sunday.

The ministry stated in its Sunday report that 398 people in Erbil, 384 in Duhok, 202 in Sulaymaniyah, 41 in Garmiyan, 16 in Raparrin, and 13 in Halabja had tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Twenty-eight patients also died due to the pandemic, brining the overall death toll to 2,483.

Out of the total number of infections, 43,345 have so far recovered, while 31,251 remain under treatment as active cases, the ministry added.
Related Stories
Read
5

Peshmerga, Coalition Forces Conduct Anti-IS Operation on Mount Qarachogh 01 November 2020 05:20 PM

4

Kurdistan Suspends Education Process at Schools Due to Increasing Virus Infections 01 November 2020 05:19 PM

7

Two Iranian Kurdish Migrants Still Missing after Boat Drowned in English Channel 01 November 2020 05:18 PM

3

Four Kurdish Porters Gunned Down by Iranian Forces in October 01 November 2020 05:16 PM

1

Iraqi Forces Use Tear Gas to Disperse Sit-in Protest in Basra 01 November 2020 05:11 PM

202010310324312431

Iraq, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations 01 November 2020 12:26 AM

jg

Halbousi and Kaabi receive Egyptian PM, accompanying delegation 01 November 2020 12:11 AM

Capture123

Iraqi president, Egyptian PM affirm keenness to foster joint cooperation 01 November 2020 12:00 AM

Comments