Monday, 02 November 2020
Sunday، 01 November 2020 05:20 PM

Peshmerga, Coalition Forces Conduct Anti-IS Operation on Mount Qarachogh

Kurdish Peshmerga forces, backed by the US-led Global Coalition, carried out a mop-up operation on Mount Qarachogh, outside Makhmour district, south of Erbil, a statement said on Sunday.

The operation lasted 48 hours, during which the Peshmerga forces on the ground searched 13 caves suspected to be used by the IS militants as hideouts, the statement added.

The Coalition provided the Kurdish forces with aerial support during the operation.

Hassan Nouri, director of the media office for the Peshmerga’s 80 Unit, confirmed to BasNews that the forces concluded the operation safely on Sunday.

He did not elaborate on the details of the operation and whether there was any engagement with the jihadists.
