Kurdistan Suspends Education Process at Schools Due to Increasing Virus Infections

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) decided on Sunday to halt the education process at schools across the region due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections.



The KRG had previously set a plan to allow 1st, 2nd, and 12th grades to study at schools while the rest began the new academic year with an online approach.



KRG’s Coronavirus Task Force convened today to suspend the entire education process until 1st December.



Health Ministry Spokesperson Aso Hawez told BasNews that the task force will then evaluate the situation with regards to the the pandemic, and will decided on whether to resume the classes or extend the suspension.



As of today, 1st November, Kurdistan Region has recorded 71,752 cases of COVID-19, including 2,361 deaths and nearly 41,000 recoveries.