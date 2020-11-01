Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday، 01 November 2020 05:18 PM

Two Iranian Kurdish Migrants Still Missing after Boat Drowned in English Channel

Two Iranian Kurds on their way to migrate to the UK are still missing five days after their boat drowned in the English Channel between France and Britain.

Earlier this week, a fishing boat overloaded with 28 migrants sank in the waters while traveling from France to the UK, leaving five members of an Iranian Kurdish family dead.

Yousif Khezri, 32, and Shorish Souri, 38, are still missing days after the tragic incident, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.

The victims are both from Sardasht, a Kurdish border town in Iran’s Western Azarbaijan province.

A family source told the monitoring group that the French police is still searching for the bodies and the incident remains under investigation.

Media reports in France said the death toll from the incident is likely to rise to seven after days of rescue operation that is yet to find the missing migrants.
