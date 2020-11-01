Four Kurdish Porters Gunned Down by Iranian Forces in October

At least four Kurdish porters, commonly known as “Kolbar”, were killed by the Iranian border guards during the month of October, said Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.
Eleven other Kurdish porters were injured by the border guards or in other incidents in the border mountainous area.
According to Hengaw, two deaths were recorded in Western Azarbaijan province and two others in Kurdistan province.
