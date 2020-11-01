Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday، 01 November 2020 05:14 PM

Death Toll from Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 51

The death toll from the recent major earthquake in Turkey has climbed to 51, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

The magnitude 6.6 quake has also left 896 people wounded, authorities said.

A total of 682 victims have been discharged from hospitals, while 214 are still getting treatment.

Rescue teams are still searching for the missing persons under rubbles, hoping to conclude the mission soon.
Sunday، 01 November 2020 05:15 PM
