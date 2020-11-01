Iraqi Forces Use Tear Gas to Disperse Sit-in Protest in Basra

Iraqi security forces on Sunday used tear gas to end a sit-in anti-government protest in the country’s southern city of Basra.



Activists and eyewitnesses wrote on social media that at least 10 protesters were injured after they clashed with the security forces.



There were also unconfirmed reports of burning the tents which were set up by the protesters for the sit-in gathering.



Activists accused Basra Governor Aad Idani of issuing the order to remove the peaceful protestors from Bahriyah Square in central Basra.