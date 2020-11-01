Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 November 2020
Breaking
Iraq, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations Iraq reports 2,878 new COVID-19 cases Kurdistan's president, PM welcome German decision to keep forces in Iraq Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey, bringing deaths and floods US slams Iran for ‘smuggling’ envoy into Yemen Iran moves detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert back to Tehran prison 2 British women forced to undergo intimate medical examinations in Qatar airport Iraq struggling to contain Covid-19 crisis amid crumbling health system Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill at least 35 people US Sells Petroleum Seized From 4 Iranian Ships, Imposes Petrochemical Sanctions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 01 November 2020 01:47 PM

Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51

quake in Turkey

A 70-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a flattened building in western Turkey early on Sunday after being buried under the debris for 33 hours following a powerful earthquake which struck the country’s Aegean coast and Greek islands.

 

The death toll from Friday afternoon’s quake rose to 51. Turkish authorities have announced 49 deaths in the coastal city of Izmir, while two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos.


The man, identified as Ahmet Citim, was rescued from the rubble of the residential “Riza Bey” building, one of the 20 residencies that collapsed during the earthquake.


Officials said 20 buildings were destroyed in Izmir’s Bayrakli district which was in the process of urban transformation due to lack of earthquake resistance.
Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

 

The Friday earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean Sea, northeast of Samos.


President Tayyip Erdogan said 885 people had been injured, 15 of them critically.


“I WILL PLAY VIOLIN FOR YOU”


Sixteen-year-old Inci Okan was trapped under the rubble of the same 8-story building as the elderly man before being rescued 17 hours after the strong quake, along with her dog Fistik (Pistachio).

 

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) member Edanur Dogan visited Okan at hospital.


Emergency worker Dogan had held the girl’s hand while rescue teams removed the debris above her.


“I am very happy. Thankfully my father was not at home. My father couldn’t fit there. He would hurt his head. I am tiny. I am short so I squeezed in and that’s how I was rescued. We stayed home with my dog. Both of us are well,” Okan said from her hospital bed.


Okan promised to play the violin for Dogan after being discharged from hospital.
“I will play the violin for you, I promise.”

Related Stories
Read
2

Death Toll from Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 51 01 November 2020 05:14 PM

french police

Six in custody over Nice church attack in France 01 November 2020 01:30 PM

128b4644-69a6-41f4-bd4d-2d5db9df4be4_16x9_600x338

UK minister says lockdown in England could be extended 01 November 2020 01:25 PM

Over 3 million virus cases reported in Mideast 31 October 2020 02:24 PM

BB17gvzB

UK summons Iran envoy as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces return to jail 31 October 2020 02:22 PM

quake

Turkish rescue workers search for survivors in quake; death toll rises to 27 31 October 2020 02:03 PM

trump

U.S. says Iranian hackers behind threatening emails accessed voter data 31 October 2020 01:59 PM

tanker

Iran brands U.S. 'pirates' over seized Venezuela-bound oil 31 October 2020 01:51 PM

Comments