Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 November 2020
Breaking
Iraq, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations Iraq reports 2,878 new COVID-19 cases Kurdistan's president, PM welcome German decision to keep forces in Iraq Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey, bringing deaths and floods US slams Iran for ‘smuggling’ envoy into Yemen Iran moves detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert back to Tehran prison 2 British women forced to undergo intimate medical examinations in Qatar airport Iraq struggling to contain Covid-19 crisis amid crumbling health system Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill at least 35 people US Sells Petroleum Seized From 4 Iranian Ships, Imposes Petrochemical Sanctions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 01 November 2020 01:25 PM

UK minister says lockdown in England could be extended

128b4644-69a6-41f4-bd4d-2d5db9df4be4_16x9_600x338

The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday.

 

Johnson announced on Saturday that the lockdown across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2.


The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned a worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.


So far, it has reported 46,555 COVID-19 deaths - defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. A broader measure of those with COVID-19 on their death certificates puts the toll at 58,925.

 

Asked if a lockdown could be extended beyond early December, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News: “Yes.”


“We can definitively say that unless we take action now, the (health service) is going to be overwhelmed in ways that none of us could countenance.”


The other constituents of the United Kingdom - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have their own policies and enacted tougher COVID-19 health restrictions last month.

 

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday she was prepared to further tighten the rules there if necessary.


Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said the government had missed a golden chance to lockdown England more effectively when schools were on half-term break last month.


“Well that’s gone now. That is the price of the government’s incompetence,” Starmer told the BBC.

Related Stories
Read
2

Death Toll from Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 51 01 November 2020 05:14 PM

quake in Turkey

Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 01 November 2020 01:47 PM

french police

Six in custody over Nice church attack in France 01 November 2020 01:30 PM

Over 3 million virus cases reported in Mideast 31 October 2020 02:24 PM

BB17gvzB

UK summons Iran envoy as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces return to jail 31 October 2020 02:22 PM

quake

Turkish rescue workers search for survivors in quake; death toll rises to 27 31 October 2020 02:03 PM

trump

U.S. says Iranian hackers behind threatening emails accessed voter data 31 October 2020 01:59 PM

tanker

Iran brands U.S. 'pirates' over seized Venezuela-bound oil 31 October 2020 01:51 PM

Comments