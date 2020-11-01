Iraq, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed, on Saturday, in a statement, that the visit of the Egyptian delegation to Baghdad comes as a continuation of the round of in-depth discussions conducted by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein in Cairo, which he met with senior Egyptian officials, headed by the President al-Sisi and the Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli.





According to the spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, "the two sides signed several memoranda of understanding between the two countries, which will lead to strengthening bilateral relations and joint tripartite diplomatic work between Baghdad, Cairo, and Amman."





Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Saturday arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, leading a high-level ministerial delegation to the Egyptian-Iraqi Higher Committee.





"Meetings will be held between the joint Iraqi-Egyptian committee," Al-Sahhaf added, noting that "Iraq will host a number of Egyptian ministers in various sectors such as industry, agriculture, housing, health, education, education and culture."





He stressed that "Iraq is keen to maintain these efforts and relations in accordance with equal and common interests."





It should be noted that Egypt's PM Madbouli arrived Iraq leading a high-level ministerial delegation to the Egyptian-Iraqi Higher Committee.





The Egyptian delegation comprises the ministers of electricity and renewable energy, petroleum, manpower, international cooperation, health, housing, transport, civil aviation as well as trade and industry.





The CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones alongside a host of other officials also accompany Madbouli to Baghdad.





Several Egyptian and Iraqi businessmen will take part in the joint committee talks and the business forum, which is set to be held on the sidelines of the committee.





During his visit, Madbouli is scheduled to hold talks with senior Iraqi officials.





The current session of the higher committee tackles a set of files and topics of mutual interest, including participation in Iraq's reconstruction process, boosting economic cooperation, paving the way for Egyptian companies seeking to invest in Iraq along fostering trade exchange.