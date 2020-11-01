Halbousi and Kaabi receive Egyptian PM, accompanying delegation

Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi and his first deputy, Hassan al-Kaabi, received today, Saturday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and his accompanying delegation at the parliament building.



The media office of the Speaker of Parliament said in a statement received by the Iraqi Sons Agency (INA), that "Al-Halbousi and Al-Kaabi received the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the Egyptian ministerial delegation in the parliament building."



The President of the Republic, Barham Salih, received the Egyptian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation at Baghdad Palace.



Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi stressed that "the Iraqi government is looking forward to working with Egypt and strengthening cooperation between the two countries, while noting that the Iraqi government attaches utmost importance to the joint Iraqi-Egyptian-Jordanian committee."