Iraqi president, Egyptian PM affirm keenness to foster joint cooperation

Iraqi President Barham Salih, and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, affirmed keenness to enhance cooperation between Iraq and Egypt and to coordinate positions to reduce tensions and establish peace in the region.



The media office of the President of the Republic said in a statement received by the Iraqi Sons Agency (INA), that "Saleh received the Egyptian Prime Minister, Mustafa Madbouly, at the Baghdad Palace."



The statement added that, "At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Republic conveyed the Prime Minister his greetings to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, while Salih stressed keenness to advance the frameworks of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and to enhance the work of the joint Iraqi-Egyptian High Committee, and to move towards broader horizons through the agreed understandings and protocols. On it between the two countries. "