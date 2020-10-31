Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 01 November 2020
Breaking
Iraq, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations Iraq reports 2,878 new COVID-19 cases Kurdistan's president, PM welcome German decision to keep forces in Iraq Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey, bringing deaths and floods US slams Iran for ‘smuggling’ envoy into Yemen Iran moves detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert back to Tehran prison 2 British women forced to undergo intimate medical examinations in Qatar airport Iraq struggling to contain Covid-19 crisis amid crumbling health system Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill at least 35 people US Sells Petroleum Seized From 4 Iranian Ships, Imposes Petrochemical Sanctions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 31 October 2020 11:26 PM

Iraq reopens Tahrir Square, epicenter of revolution in Baghdad

10202031225519404278113

Iraqi authorities undertook a major operation led by the army to remove the remnants of the protest movement that kicked off on October 2019 in the epicentres of Tahrir Square and Al-Jumhuriyah bridge.


Tahrir Square and its massive Freedom Monument was at the heart of the movement that brought together hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, paralysing the capital and southern Iraq for months.


The move sparked some emotional appeals on social media not to clear the square, while others at the site refused to speak to media amid a heavy police deployment.


Young people, who spearheaded the unprecedented revolt and saw many peers among the nearly 600 dead and 30,000 wounded in clashes with security forces, were in shock.

Related Stories
Read
202010310324312431

Iraq, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations 01 November 2020 12:26 AM

jg

Halbousi and Kaabi receive Egyptian PM, accompanying delegation 01 November 2020 12:11 AM

Capture123

Iraqi president, Egyptian PM affirm keenness to foster joint cooperation 01 November 2020 12:00 AM

2020-10-31T080232Z_766557370_RC2KTJ95OXNT_RTRMADP_3_IRAQ-SECURITY-TAHRIR-BRIDGE.jpgresize1200630

Iraq clears Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, a year after protests began 31 October 2020 11:23 PM

1

Kurdish Politician Najmaddin Karim Dies at 71 31 October 2020 07:50 PM

1

Kurdistan President Extends Condolences to Turkey and Greece after Devastating Earthquake 31 October 2020 07:48 PM

1

PM Barzani Sends Condolences over Passing of Kurdish Politician Najmaddin Karim 31 October 2020 07:46 PM

1

Two Iraqi Pilots Die in Plane Crash 31 October 2020 07:43 PM

Comments