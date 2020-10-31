Kurdish Politician Najmaddin Karim Dies at 71

Kurdish politician and the legitimate governor of Kirkuk, Najmaddin Karim, died of a stroke at a hospital in the United States, his office announced.



Karim was hospitalized in the past few days and he died at 11 pm (US Time) at the age of 71.



His office said in a statement that Karim’s body, according to his own will, is being prepared to be flown to Kurdistan for burial.



Karim served as the governor of Kirkuk between 2014 and 2017. He left Kirkuk after the Iraqi Army and Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi militias overran the Kurdish province on 17 October 2017.