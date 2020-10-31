Kurdistan President Extends Condolences to Turkey and Greece after Devastating Earthquake

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani has sent condolences to the families of those who died in Friday’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Greece.



The magnitude 6.6 earthquake has killed at least 25 people and injured over 800 in Turkey.



“I extend my condolences to the families of the victims of yesterday’s tragic earthquake in Turkey and Greece. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the earthquake, and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Kurdistan President wrote on Twitter.



Authorities have said that the death toll is expected to further rise as the rescue operations are still underway to find those who are missing