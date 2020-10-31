Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 01 November 2020
Saturday، 31 October 2020 07:46 PM

PM Barzani Sends Condolences over Passing of Kurdish Politician Najmaddin Karim

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday conveyed his condolences over the passing of Najmaddin Karim, a well-known Kurdish politician and the legitimate governor of Kirkuk.

"I learn with great sadness of the passing of Dr. Najmadin Karim, a true nationalist and faithful patriot of Kurdistan," PM Barzani wrote in a statement. 

Karim died at the age of 71 at a hospital in the United States after a stroke, his press office said.

PM Barzani praised Karim’s decades of contribution to the Kurdish struggle for freedom, and called him a patriot who played an important role in fighting for the Kurdistani nation’s rights and its liberation movements, promoting the Kurdish cause at home and abroad

“Following the fall of Iraq’s former autocratic regime, Dr. Najmadin played an instrumental role in the country’s nascent democracy as Governor of Kirkuk. He worked diligently to set the foundation for a better way forward in the multi-cultural city, fostering peace between its different ethnic groups and advocating for constitutional rights," he added. 

"On this sad day, I extend my sincerest condolences to his family, the people of Kurdistan, and the city of Kirkuk where he leaves an indelible mark. May he rest in peace."
