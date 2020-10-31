Two Iraqi Pilots Die in Plane Crash

A military training aircraft crashed on Saturday in central Iraq and left its two pilots killed, a military sources confirmed.
A Caravan-172 crashed near Balad military base in Iraq’s Salahaddin province, a police source said the initial reports indicate a technical malfunctioning as the reason for the disaster.
The death of the two pilots on board was also confirmed by Iraq’s Security Media Cell.
