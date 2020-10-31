Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 01 November 2020
Breaking
Iraq, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations Iraq reports 2,878 new COVID-19 cases Kurdistan's president, PM welcome German decision to keep forces in Iraq Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey, bringing deaths and floods US slams Iran for ‘smuggling’ envoy into Yemen Iran moves detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert back to Tehran prison 2 British women forced to undergo intimate medical examinations in Qatar airport Iraq struggling to contain Covid-19 crisis amid crumbling health system Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill at least 35 people US Sells Petroleum Seized From 4 Iranian Ships, Imposes Petrochemical Sanctions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 31 October 2020 07:39 PM

Kurdistan Parliament Welcomes German Forces’ Mandate Extension to War on Terror in Iraq

1
The committee of foreign relations and diaspora affairs of the Kurdistan Region Parliament has welcomed Germany’s decision to extend its forces’ mandate to the war against ISIS in Iraq.

The committee said in a statement that the decision was a “responsible move” by Germany.

It also commended Berlin over its decisive role in the war against terror and in training the Peshmerga forces to lead the fight against ISIS in the past few years.

Earlier this week, Bundestag extended the armed forces’ mandate in the US-led Global Coalition against the ISIS, and the NATO mission in Iraq to remain engaged in the battle against the terrorist group in Iraq until January 2022, according to the mandate which was approved by 431 lawmakers.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani previously welcomed the extension of the mandate and praised the country for supporting the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan.
Related Stories
Read
202010310324312431

Iraq, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations 01 November 2020 12:26 AM

jg

Halbousi and Kaabi receive Egyptian PM, accompanying delegation 01 November 2020 12:11 AM

Capture123

Iraqi president, Egyptian PM affirm keenness to foster joint cooperation 01 November 2020 12:00 AM

10202031225519404278113

Iraq reopens Tahrir Square, epicenter of revolution in Baghdad 31 October 2020 11:26 PM

2020-10-31T080232Z_766557370_RC2KTJ95OXNT_RTRMADP_3_IRAQ-SECURITY-TAHRIR-BRIDGE.jpgresize1200630

Iraq clears Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, a year after protests began 31 October 2020 11:23 PM

1

Kurdish Politician Najmaddin Karim Dies at 71 31 October 2020 07:50 PM

1

Kurdistan President Extends Condolences to Turkey and Greece after Devastating Earthquake 31 October 2020 07:48 PM

1

PM Barzani Sends Condolences over Passing of Kurdish Politician Najmaddin Karim 31 October 2020 07:46 PM

Comments