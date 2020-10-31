Kurdistan Parliament Welcomes German Forces’ Mandate Extension to War on Terror in Iraq

The committee of foreign relations and diaspora affairs of the Kurdistan Region Parliament has welcomed Germany’s decision to extend its forces’ mandate to the war against ISIS in Iraq.



The committee said in a statement that the decision was a “responsible move” by Germany.



It also commended Berlin over its decisive role in the war against terror and in training the Peshmerga forces to lead the fight against ISIS in the past few years.



Earlier this week, Bundestag extended the armed forces’ mandate in the US-led Global Coalition against the ISIS, and the NATO mission in Iraq to remain engaged in the battle against the terrorist group in Iraq until January 2022, according to the mandate which was approved by 431 lawmakers.



Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani previously welcomed the extension of the mandate and praised the country for supporting the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan.