Sunday, 01 November 2020
Saturday، 31 October 2020 07:35 PM

Nearly 700 People Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kurdistan

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health said on Saturday that it had detected nearly 700 new infections of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

Out of 5,555 suspects taken the test for the coronavirus since yesterday, at least 689 individuals found positive for the novel virus, the ministry said in a statement.

The death toll now stands at 2,455 with 24 new fatalities, the statement added.

The Kurdistan Region has so far seen a total of 76,025 coronavirus cases since early March, from which at least 42,809 people have recovered.
