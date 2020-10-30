Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 30 October 2020
Iraq reports 2,878 new COVID-19 cases Kurdistan's president, PM welcome German decision to keep forces in Iraq Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey, bringing deaths and floods US slams Iran for ‘smuggling’ envoy into Yemen Iran moves detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert back to Tehran prison 2 British women forced to undergo intimate medical examinations in Qatar airport Iraq struggling to contain Covid-19 crisis amid crumbling health system Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill at least 35 people US Sells Petroleum Seized From 4 Iranian Ships, Imposes Petrochemical Sanctions UK summons Iranian ambassador over Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Friday، 30 October 2020 09:42 PM

Iran Executes Four Kurdish Inmates

A human rights group has revealed that Iranian authorities on Thursday executed at least four Kurdish prisoners.

The death penalties of the four Kurdish inmates were implemented on Thursday morning at Urmia's central prison, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said in a report.

They were identified as Yasir Mohammedi, Zainall Abiding Mohammedi, Ali Malaki Morteza Heidary, and Mosa Nemani, three of whom had been accused of killing five people.

Hengaw agency also revealed that Ali Malaki had attempted to commit suicide with a pointed tool a day before he was executed.
