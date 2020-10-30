Iran Executes Four Kurdish Inmates

A human rights group has revealed that Iranian authorities on Thursday executed at least four Kurdish prisoners.



The death penalties of the four Kurdish inmates were implemented on Thursday morning at Urmia's central prison, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said in a report.



They were identified as Yasir Mohammedi, Zainall Abiding Mohammedi, Ali Malaki Morteza Heidary, and Mosa Nemani, three of whom had been accused of killing five people.



Hengaw agency also revealed that Ali Malaki had attempted to commit suicide with a pointed tool a day before he was executed.